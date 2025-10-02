"I think Liverpool played very poorly" - Rooney slams Slot for positional experiments at Liverpool

The legendary footballer delivers a harsh verdict on Arne Slot's team

English football legend Wayne Rooney delivered a scathing critique of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot following the Reds' 0-1 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Details: The former Manchester United and Everton striker accused the Dutchman of disastrous tactics and bizarre player positioning. Notably, Dominik Szoboszlai was deployed at right-back, while defender Jeremie Frimpong was pushed further up the pitch as a winger. It was the Hungarian who made the error that led to the penalty, from which Victor Osimhen secured victory for the Turkish side.

"I think they (Liverpool) played very poorly. The team was trailing, and instead of structural changes, Slot just threw on all the attacking players, basically saying: 'Sort it out yourselves.' It could have ended even worse, considering the number of turnovers and defensive issues," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC.

The Englishman also noted that last season's success, when Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title, allows the coach to avoid harsh criticism.