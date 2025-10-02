RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images
Leeds Leeds
English Premier League (Round 7) 04 oct 2025, 07:30
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
Tottenham Tottenham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 4, 2025, Elland Road in Leeds will host the Matchday 7 clash of the English Premier League, where local side Leeds United will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 6 matches.
  • Leeds have won just 1 of their last 6 games.
  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Leeds – 1 win, Tottenham – 4 wins.
  • In 4 of the last 5 encounters between these teams, there have been 4 or more goals scored.
  • Tottenham have scored 11 goals in their last 6 matches.

Match preview:

Leeds have made a decent start to the season, aiming to put on an attacking display in front of their home fans. However, when facing teams from the top end of the table, the Peacocks often lack consistency and squad depth.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are continuing their push for the top spots. The Londoners boast a powerful attacking arsenal and, when firing on all cylinders, are capable of breaking down any defence—even away from home.

Clashes between these sides are usually high-scoring affairs with plenty of chances, so fans can expect a dynamic and tense contest.

Probable lineups:

  • Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Stach, Ampadu, Longstaff, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Bergvall, Simons, Richarlison.

Leeds vs Tottenham match prediction:

This match between Leeds and Tottenham promises to be action-packed. Both teams favour attacking football and often allow opponents to create chances. The London side are traditionally sharp up front, while the hosts at Elland Road always look to play with courage. That’s why a bet on over 2 total goals looks like a solid choice.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.43
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
