Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 2, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/paofcgr/Author unknownn
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Europa League (Round 2) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Athens, Athens Olympic Stadium
Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles
On October 2, 2025, in the second round of the Europa League group stage, Panathinaikos will host Go Ahead Eagles in Athens. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the possible winner of this clash.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos secured a spot in European competitions after finishing second in last season's Greek championship. The team began their campaign in the Champions League, where they lost to Scottish side Rangers, but then managed to qualify for the Europa League group stage by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk and Turkish side Samsunspor. Their group stage debut was nothing short of sensational—a resounding 4-1 away win over Young Boys propelled the Greeks to the top of the group thanks to their superior goal difference.

On the domestic front, their start was less convincing. In the first three league rounds, Panathinaikos failed to register a single win—two draws and a loss. Only in their latest match did they break this poor run, beating Panetolikos 2-1 away. As a result, the "Greens" currently sit eighth in the table, with a game in hand.

Their history with Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles is just beginning—this will be the first official encounter between the two clubs.

Go Ahead Eagles

Go Ahead Eagles earned their ticket to European competition by winning last season's Dutch Cup—clinching the trophy after a penalty shootout victory over AZ Alkmaar in the final. This is a huge step forward for the club and a chance to make their mark on the continental stage.

The new season hasn't been easy for the Dutch side. In their first seven Eredivisie games, they've managed just two wins, alongside two defeats and three draws, leaving them tenth in the table with nine points. In their most recent league outing, they lost 2-4 away to Telstar, making it back-to-back defeats including the opening Europa League match, where Go Ahead Eagles suffered a 0-1 home loss to Steaua Bucharest.

Now, the team faces a tough test in Athens against Panathinaikos—a more experienced and confident opponent on the European stage. If the Dutch are to take anything from this match, they'll need to show real character.

Probable lineups

  • Panathinaikos: Lafont, Mladenović, Tuba, Ingason, Kotsiras, Sanches, Siopis, Bakasetas, Zaroury, Tete, Świderski.
  • Go Ahead Eagles: De Busscher, Dale, Nauber, Kramer, James, Meijlensteen, Linthorst, Breum, Gaudmain, Sure, Edvardsen.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Panathinaikos have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Panathinaikos' last 7 matches.
  • Panathinaikos scored first in 3 of their last 4 games.
  • 6 of Go Ahead Eagles' last 7 away matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first meeting in history between these teams.

Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles match prediction

Panathinaikos are the more experienced side, having proven their quality in the qualifiers by dispatching some tough opponents. Playing at home always gives the Greeks a substantial advantage, and it's never easy for visitors in Athens. Go Ahead Eagles impressed last season, but their start to the new campaign has been rocky: inconsistency in the league and a disappointing Europa League debut speak for themselves. Considering all these factors, Panathinaikos look like the clear favorites for this match-up. My pick for this game is a Panathinaikos win at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Win Panathinaikos
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
