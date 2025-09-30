Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 2, 2025, the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw will host the opening matchday of the Conference League group stage, as Polish side Legia welcomes Turkish outfit Samsunspor.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Legia have won just one of their last five matches.

Samsunspor have also claimed victory in only one of their last five games.

Both teams are known for their attacking play, but they often concede as well.

This is the opening round of the Conference League.

Match preview:

Legia head into the group stage opener as favorites. The Warsaw side boasts extensive European experience, having reached the knockout stages of similar tournaments on multiple occasions. Backed by their passionate home crowd, Legia are expected to play aggressively and look for goals right from the start.

Samsunspor, on the other hand, are just embarking on their European journey after a long absence. The Turkish club may lack international pedigree, but they’re renowned for their fighting spirit and are eager to surprise their opponents with relentless determination.

This promises to be an intriguing clash: Legia aim to justify their status and secure three points, while Samsunspor will try to put up a fight and prove they can compete even against more experienced sides.

Probable line-ups:

Legia: Tobiasz, Wszołek, Piatkowski, Kapuadi, Reca, Kapustka, Szymański, Elitim, Bichakhchyan, Stojanović, Rajović.

Tobiasz, Wszołek, Piatkowski, Kapuadi, Reca, Kapustka, Szymański, Elitim, Bichakhchyan, Stojanović, Rajović. Samsunspor: Kocuk, Yavru, Satka, Drongelen, Thomasson, Cift, Coulibaly, Holse, Ntcham, Musaba, Ndiaye.

Legia vs Samsunspor prediction:

Both teams tend to play attacking football, especially in high-stakes matches. Legia are almost always aggressive at home, creating plenty of chances, but they are also prone to defensive lapses. Samsunspor, despite their lack of European experience, have enough pace up front to pose a threat on the counter. That’s why backing both teams to score looks like a solid bet—expect goals from both sides. My prediction: Both teams to score – Yes.