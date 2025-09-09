Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool

The Swede is delighted to be at Liverpool

Liverpool's new signing Alexander Isak has commented for the first time on the situation surrounding his transfer to the Merseyside club. The striker spoke about the topic with Swedish media, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Isak returned to the Swedish national team during the international break, making his first appearance in three months.

"Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day. I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player. It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again. It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well," the Swede told journalists.

As a reminder, Alexander Isak was granted permission by Newcastle to move to Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million just before the transfer window closed. The Magpies were reluctant to let their striker go for a long time, which led him to boycott and skip team training sessions.