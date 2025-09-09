RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool

Alexander Isak speaks out for the first time about his controversial move to Liverpool

The Swede is delighted to be at Liverpool
Football news Today, 08:32
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool Photo: https://www.instagram.com/alex_isak / Author unknown

Liverpool's new signing Alexander Isak has commented for the first time on the situation surrounding his transfer to the Merseyside club. The striker spoke about the topic with Swedish media, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Isak returned to the Swedish national team during the international break, making his first appearance in three months.

"Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day. I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player. It's great that everything was settled before the camp and that I could focus on playing football again. It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch as well," the Swede told journalists.

As a reminder, Alexander Isak was granted permission by Newcastle to move to Liverpool for a British record fee of £125 million just before the transfer window closed. The Magpies were reluctant to let their striker go for a long time, which led him to boycott and skip team training sessions.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe are the best in EA Sports FC Football news Today, 08:59 EA Sports FC reveals the 26 best footballers in the world. Mbappé and Salah top the list
Alexander Isak Football news Today, 04:36 Will have to wait. Isak's Liverpool starting XI debut may be delayed significantly
Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in winter
Кьеза Transfer news 07 sep 2025, 10:31 Federico Chiesa could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig
Artem Dovbyk Football news 07 sep 2025, 06:27 Couldn't reach an agreement with Milan? Dovbyk could move to England this winter
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Related Tournament News
Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach Football news 07 sep 2025, 14:25 Return home? West Ham considers Lampard as candidate for head coach
Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden Football news 07 sep 2025, 12:54 Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden
The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper Football news 06 sep 2025, 10:23 The decision is up to Onana! Trabzonspor and Manchester United agree on loan deal for Cameroonian goalkeeper
Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month Football news 04 sep 2025, 10:03 Four contenders: The Premier League has announced the nominees for August’s Manager of the Month
The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award? Football news 04 sep 2025, 09:24 The Premier League has announced the nominees for Player of the Month. Who’s in contention for the award?
Ederson out! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper Football news 02 sep 2025, 05:05 Ederson replacement! Donnarumma becomes Manchester City's new goalkeeper
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores