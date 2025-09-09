Will have to wait. Isak's Liverpool starting XI debut may be delayed significantly

A lack of match fitness is taking its toll.

While most players spent the summer training with their teams, striker Alexander Isak was limited to individual sessions, having completely missed out on the preseason preparations. This has had a direct impact on his debut prospects at Liverpool.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, with Isak featuring for only 18 minutes for the Swedish national team during the international break, Arne Slot is unlikely to rely heavily on his new signing when picking the starting line-up for matches against Burnley (September 14) and Atlético (September 17).

There were expectations that Isak would get the nod to start for Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers, but head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson opted instead for Newcastle's Anthony Elanga and Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres to lead the attack. So, given the importance of Liverpool's Champions League opener and the current form of Hugo Ekitike, Slot is not expected to take any risks.

