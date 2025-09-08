Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in winter

Waiting until summer?

At the last moment, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool fell through, sparking speculation that the Reds might make another approach in the winter. But Anfield has opted for a more cunning strategy.

Details: According to The Times, the reigning English champions will not pursue a move for Guehi this winter. The reason is quite straightforward. In a year, Guehi's contract with Crystal Palace expires, meaning Liverpool can negotiate directly with the player rather than the club.

According to current regulations, any footballer is allowed to begin talks and sign a pre-contract agreement with another club six months before their contract expires. Once the contract ends, the player can move on a free transfer as a free agent.

Reminder: Earlier, England head coach Thomas Tuchel stated that Guehi took the collapsed Liverpool transfer in stride.