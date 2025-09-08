RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in winter

Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in winter

Waiting until summer?
Football news Today, 08:13
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

At the last moment, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool fell through, sparking speculation that the Reds might make another approach in the winter. But Anfield has opted for a more cunning strategy.

Details: According to The Times, the reigning English champions will not pursue a move for Guehi this winter. The reason is quite straightforward. In a year, Guehi's contract with Crystal Palace expires, meaning Liverpool can negotiate directly with the player rather than the club.

According to current regulations, any footballer is allowed to begin talks and sign a pre-contract agreement with another club six months before their contract expires. Once the contract ends, the player can move on a free transfer as a free agent.

Reminder: Earlier, England head coach Thomas Tuchel stated that Guehi took the collapsed Liverpool transfer in stride.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Кьеза Transfer news Yesterday, 10:31 Federico Chiesa could continue his career in the Turkish Super Lig
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Нгумоа Football news 06 sep 2025, 06:31 Real Madrid targets Liverpool's rising star Rio Ngumoha
Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure Football news 05 sep 2025, 12:08 Newcastle defender shares fans' disappointment over Isak's departure
Michael Olise at Bayern Football news 05 sep 2025, 09:58 Liverpool devises plan to replace Salah. Michael Olise in their sights.
Football news 05 sep 2025, 07:42 Tuchel assures that Guehi took Liverpool transfer collapse in stride
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores