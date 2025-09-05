RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tuchel assures that Guehi took Liverpool transfer collapse in stride

Tuchel assures that Guehi took Liverpool transfer collapse in stride

A true professional.
Football news Today, 07:42
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to Liverpool fell through at the very last moment, as the Eagles failed to secure a proper replacement for him. England head coach Thomas Tuchel had the chance to discuss the situation with him.

Details: The German manager stated that Guehi doesn't appear to be bothered by the collapse of the deal. He handled the whole situation with respect and has continued to work as if nothing happened.

Quote: "Of course, we talked about it. He looks absolutely fine and is impressive on the pitch; he’s had some really strong weeks in terms of his performances. He’s been the driving force behind Crystal Palace’s success.

He’s a captain and a leader, and he finished last season in tremendous form. In the national team, he has kept up that same spirit, approaching the transfer situation with great respect and a fantastic attitude," Tuchel said.

