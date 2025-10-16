ES ES FR FR
Alarming news! Kylian still hasn't recovered from injury and may miss the match against Getafe

The Frenchman is struggling to recover in time.
Football news Today, 16:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid may be without their star player ahead of the clash with Getafe.

Details: According to L'Equipe, 26-year-old Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé is still experiencing pain in his ankle due to an injury sustained while playing for the French national team against Azerbaijan.

In that match, France secured a 3-0 victory, but Mbappé, feeling discomfort in his leg, left the pitch in the 83rd minute.

After the match, France head coach Didier Deschamps stated that Mbappé was feeling great before the game and that the incident was simply an unfortunate accident.

On October 19, Real Madrid will play an away fixture in La Liga's Matchday 9 against Getafe.

