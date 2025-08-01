Al-Nassr sets sights on Bayern Munich defender

Negotiations are already in full swing.

Details: According to renowned sports journalist Santi Aouna, 28-year-old South Korean defender Kim Min-jae could soon become an Al-Nassr player.

Reports indicate that Kim is being lined up as a replacement for Aymeric Laporte, who is expected to leave the club and likely return to Athletic Bilbao.

At present, the Saudi side is actively in talks with Kim's representatives to finalize personal terms. The player himself is open to a move to the Saudi Pro League and the prospect of joining Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate.

Kim joined Bayern Munich in 2023 from Napoli for €50 million and has since made 79 appearances, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

He is under contract with the Munich club until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

