Bayern pull out of the Woltermade transfer. For now

One of Bayern's most coveted summer targets was Stuttgart striker Nick Woltermade. But the Swabians' tough stance has ultimately convinced the Munich club to rethink.

Details: According to Bild, after two rejected bids, Bayern held internal talks and decided not to submit a third offer to Stuttgart.

However, the player himself is determined to join the Rekordmeister and continues to push for the move. Bayern are counting on this pressure to weaken Stuttgart's grip on Voltermade and make the transfer possible.

Now the key question is whether the club from Swabia will make concessions and if Bayern are willing to wait until the final weeks of August to sign a new player.

