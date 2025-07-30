Official: Luis Díaz becomes a Bayern Munich player

Bayern Munich have officially confirmed the sensational signing of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz. The 28-year-old Colombian will join the Bundesliga from the start of the new season, although the details of the transfer remain undisclosed for now.

According to German media reports, the transfer fee was around 75 million euros. This makes it one of Bayern’s most expensive moves in recent years. There are also reports that the player has signed a four-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.

In Munich, hopes are high that Díaz’s arrival will be a decisive step in the club’s quest to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite in the Champions League. This transfer isn’t just about strengthening the squad—it’s a strategic investment in the team’s attacking firepower.

Let’s recall that Díaz joined Liverpool from Porto in early 2022 and quickly became one of the team’s leaders. Last season, he featured in 50 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 8 assists.