Luis Díaz moves to Bayern! Transfer fee revealed

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Liverpool and Bayern have reached an agreement on the transfer of the Reds' winger Luis Díaz.

Details: According to the source, Bayern Munich have finalized the transfer of Colombian international Luis Díaz.

After lengthy negotiations, Liverpool will receive €75 million for the player. Díaz's contract with Bayern will run until the summer of 2029. The medical examination is scheduled for next week.

Luis Díaz joined Liverpool in January 2022. Since then, he has made 148 appearances for the club, netted 41 goals, provided 23 assists, won the Premier League title, the FA Community Shield, lifted the Carabao Cup twice, and also claimed the FA Cup.



