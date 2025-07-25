Liverpool clubs compete for Juventus midfielder

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool have already strengthened their midfield with Florian Wirtz, but it seems Arne Slot is open to bringing in yet another player for the center of the park.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the reigning English champions—as well as their neighbors Everton and West Ham—are all named among the contenders for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Rumors of the Brazilian's departure from the Bianconeri camp surfaced back in the spring, and they intensified after he was the only player to miss preseason training without prior notice, an action that could result in disciplinary measures.

Juventus are reportedly willing to sell Luiz for €40 million, and interest from England is already heating up—with the three aforementioned clubs having submitted their inquiries.

