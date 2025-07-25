"I have to be selfish." Elliott discusses his future at Liverpool
The arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool could significantly limit Harvey Elliott's playing time, with rumors already linking him to a summer exit from the Reds' camp. However, the player himself is in no rush to make such a drastic move.
Details: Elliott admitted that, if it were up to him, he wouldn't leave Liverpool at all. Yet, the realities of football and his personal ambitions might push the midfielder to consider a change of scenery.
Quote: "If it were all up to me, I'd stay here for the rest of my career—I absolutely love everything about this club. But at the same time, I have to be selfish and think about what's best for me. I have big ambitions.
I want to go to the World Cup, to keep achieving success. That's something I still need to think about. We've had a lot of new players come in—will that get in my way? I don't know. But my main focus is here, unless something changes," Elliott said in an interview with The Anfield Wrap.