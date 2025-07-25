"I have to be selfish." Elliott discusses his future at Liverpool

The arrival of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool could significantly limit Harvey Elliott's playing time, with rumors already linking him to a summer exit from the Reds' camp. However, the player himself is in no rush to make such a drastic move.

Details: Elliott admitted that, if it were up to him, he wouldn't leave Liverpool at all. Yet, the realities of football and his personal ambitions might push the midfielder to consider a change of scenery.