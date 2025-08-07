RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Al-Nassr enters the race for Yoane Wissa

Al-Nassr enters the race for Yoane Wissa

The player has a new option on the table.
Football news Today, 16:24
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Yoan Wyssa in a Brentford shirt Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Congolese striker could soon become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: According to L'Équipe, 28-year-old Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has received an offer from Saudi side Al-Nassr and may soon make the move to Riyadh to join Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad.

In recent weeks, Newcastle, Tottenham, and FC Neom have all shown interest in the forward, but Brentford's financial demands have deterred potential buyers. The transfer fee has not been officially disclosed, but sources claim Al-Nassr is willing to meet the English club's asking price.

Al-Nassr's management is now working hard to convince Wissa and his representatives to agree to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Relations between Wissa and Brentford have recently become strained. The player is unhappy with the club's refusal to let him leave despite interest from other teams. In protest, the forward left the team's pre-season camp in Portugal and has refused to train.

Last season, Wissa made 39 appearances for the Bees, scoring 20 goals and providing 5 assists. His contract with Brentford runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at 32 million euros.

Reminder: Transfer request. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Today, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores