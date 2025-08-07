Al-Nassr enters the race for Yoane Wissa

The Congolese striker could soon become a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Details: According to L'Équipe, 28-year-old Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has received an offer from Saudi side Al-Nassr and may soon make the move to Riyadh to join Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad.

In recent weeks, Newcastle, Tottenham, and FC Neom have all shown interest in the forward, but Brentford's financial demands have deterred potential buyers. The transfer fee has not been officially disclosed, but sources claim Al-Nassr is willing to meet the English club's asking price.

Al-Nassr's management is now working hard to convince Wissa and his representatives to agree to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Relations between Wissa and Brentford have recently become strained. The player is unhappy with the club's refusal to let him leave despite interest from other teams. In protest, the forward left the team's pre-season camp in Portugal and has refused to train.

Last season, Wissa made 39 appearances for the Bees, scoring 20 goals and providing 5 assists. His contract with Brentford runs until 2026, and Transfermarkt values him at 32 million euros.

