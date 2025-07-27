Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford

Yoane Wissa has found himself at the center of a transfer standoff: the Brentford forward has threatened to refuse to play for the club if he is not allowed to move to Newcastle. This was reported by BBC Sport, citing a source close to the situation.

The 28-year-old striker has attracted interest from the Magpies, who have already made a transfer bid, only to see it rejected. Frustrated by the stalled negotiations, Wissa held a face-to-face meeting with Brentford director Phil Giles after returning from the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. During the meeting, he made it clear he is determined to leave the club in order to secure a move to St James’ Park.

According to the source, the player believes the club is breaking internal agreements, under which he was to be allowed to leave if a suitable offer arrived. Negotiations are expected to continue in the near future.