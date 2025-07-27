RU RU ES ES FR FR
Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time

Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time

Fulham shows interest in the midfielder's transfer
Football news Today, 11:27
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time Photo: x.com/KDH__8

Fulham have submitted an official bid to Chelsea for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Previously, West Ham had also shown interest in the 26-year-old, but talks never progressed to a concrete stage.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are not eager to sell the player but are willing to consider offers exceeding £30 million—the amount the London club paid Leicester for him.

This could become a record-breaking deal for the Cottagers. Marco Silva's side have so far made just one signing—goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte—but are now actively seeking to strengthen their midfield. Given Dewsbury-Hall's age and ambitions, the promise of regular minutes on the pitch could prove decisive.

Recall that Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea last summer, but barely featured last season—just 13 Premier League appearances, with only two starts.

