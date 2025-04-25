Agreement reached? The Copa del Rey final will take place after all

The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid was under threat due to threats from the Madrid side. However, it seems that all issues have been resolved.

Details: According to El Chiringuito TV, the match between the Catalans and Los Blancos will indeed take place — Real Madrid will not boycott the encounter. It is noted that Uribes, the president of the Central Depository, helped in resolving the conflict.

The match will be held on Saturday, April 26, in Seville. Kick-off is at 22:00 Central European Time.

A segment aired on Real Madrid's club channel accused Bengoetxea of making a mistake during an away derby against Atletico Madrid.

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea shared the difficulties his son faces due to his father's profession. According to him, the boy is bullied at school by peers.

Reminder: Real attempted to replace the referees for this match by appealing to the Royal Football Federation. However, the request was denied. The Madrid club decided to respond by canceling all official events.