AC Milan want to buy experienced Porto striker

AC Milan is showing interest in the forward from FC Porto and the Iranian national team, Mehdi Taremi, according to Milan Zone citing SportMediaset.

According to the source, the Italian club could acquire the player before the summer transfer window closes. However, securing the player's transfer might be challenging as Porto is seeking a fee of €25-30 million for him. Milan's initial offer of €15 million plus an additional €3 million was rejected.

The 31-year-old Taremi has been playing for FC Porto since the summer of 2020 when he transferred from Rio Ave. The transfer fee was €4.73 million. He has played a total of 150 matches for the team in all competitions, scoring 80 goals and providing 49 assists. With Porto, Taremi won the Portuguese championship in the 2021/22 season, won the Portuguese Cup twice in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, and also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2020. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Taremi has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2015. He has participated in 69 matches for the Iranian national team, scoring 36 goals and providing 15 assists, while also receiving 10 yellow cards.