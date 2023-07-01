AC Milan want to buy Bayern midfielder

AC Milan are interested in signing Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, journalist Alfredo Pedulla tweeted.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. However, it will not be easy to buy a player, as the German club does not want to sell him. Earlier it was reported that Liverpool are also interested in the Dutchman.

Gravenberch, 21, made 33 appearances for Bayern in all competitions last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.