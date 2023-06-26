AC Milan agree to sign Chelsea midfielder

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who plays for Chelsea and the England national team, is set to move to Milan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club will pay 16 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by an additional four million euros through bonuses. The Englishman will undergo a medical examination in the near future.

In the current season, 27-year-old Loftus-Cheek played 33 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.