A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become the cover star of the latest issue of TIME magazine. The footballer shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted the cover photo, as well as additional pictures from the session in his Instagram Stories. He captioned the post: “A privilege to sit down with @time! Read the full feature on time.com.”

In the interview with the magazine, Haaland recalls his childhood in his hometown of Bryne, Norway, his first steps in football, and leaving home at 16 to play for Molde.

During the conversation, Erling also revealed why he decided to grow his hair out. The Norwegian explained that he did it to go against his father’s wishes, who didn’t want his son to have that hairstyle.

The interview also revealed that Haaland is a fan of natural, healthy food and loves eating cow hearts. He also answered whether he could surpass the records set by Messi and Ronaldo: “No one can break their records. Not even me.”