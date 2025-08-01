RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot

A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot

The Norwegian says it's a great honor for him
Lifestyle Today, 05:57
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland for TIME Magazine Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become the cover star of the latest issue of TIME magazine. The footballer shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted the cover photo, as well as additional pictures from the session in his Instagram Stories. He captioned the post: “A privilege to sit down with @time! Read the full feature on time.com.”

In the interview with the magazine, Haaland recalls his childhood in his hometown of Bryne, Norway, his first steps in football, and leaving home at 16 to play for Molde.

During the conversation, Erling also revealed why he decided to grow his hair out. The Norwegian explained that he did it to go against his father’s wishes, who didn’t want his son to have that hairstyle.

The interview also revealed that Haaland is a fan of natural, healthy food and loves eating cow hearts. He also answered whether he could surpass the records set by Messi and Ronaldo: “No one can break their records. Not even me.”

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 07:05 All set. Franco Colapinto eagerly awaits the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary Lifestyle Today, 06:42 Seoul star Jesse Lingard shows off Yamal and Rashford shirts after Barcelona clash Football news Today, 06:19 Mohamed Salah writes emotional message to Luis Díaz after Bayern move Basketball news Today, 06:17 Madness! The wife of famous NBA player Danilo Gallinari narrowly escaped a shark attack Lifestyle Today, 05:57 A true model! Erling Haaland stars in a TIME magazine photoshoot Motorsport News Today, 05:51 Bad news: Fernando Alonso drops out of the Hungarian Grand Prix due to injury Football news Today, 05:26 Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director Football news Today, 05:09 Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match Football news Today, 04:50 Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president Football news Today, 04:28 King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul
Sport Predictions
Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores