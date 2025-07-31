On good terms after their split: Pep Guardiola spotted with ex-wife at Oasis concert

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has long been a fan of the British band Oasis, so he couldn't pass up the chance to attend their concert. Joining him in the crowd by the stage were his children and, unexpectedly, his ex-wife, Cristina Serra.

Their daughter, Maria Guardiola, shared photos and videos from the concert with both her father and mother. She posted them on her Instagram and TikTok pages.

Thanks to these posts, fans could see Guardiola letting loose during the concert—singing along to the songs and filming the stage with his phone. Cristina Serra and their son Marius also made it into the frame, singing and hugging each other to the music.

It’s worth recalling that late last year, it became public that Guardiola and his wife had decided to separate. Reportedly, the split was due to the Spaniard extending his contract with Manchester City, while his wife had hoped he would take a break from football and spend more time with the family.