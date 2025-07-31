The process continues: Erling Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reported for his club’s pre-season camp and is already hard at work on the training pitch. He shared photos from the club’s base on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted several images that capture him putting in the work alongside his teammates during training. It’s clear from the photos that the mood among the players is upbeat and positive.

As a reminder, City have only just returned from an extended break, which was longer than usual due to their participation in the Club World Cup. The new season is fast approaching—on August 16, Guardiola’s men will kick off their Premier League campaign with a first-round clash against Wolverhampton.

During their pre-season, Manchester City will play just one friendly match. That fixture is set for August 9 against Italian side Palermo.

It’s also worth noting that during his recent holiday, Haaland visited Rome with his girlfriend, where they attended a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.