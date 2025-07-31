Premier League chief executive comments on Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches investigation

Last year, reports suggested that a verdict in the case of Manchester City’s 115 alleged financial fair play breaches could be expected by spring. Spring has come and gone, summer is nearing its end, and still, there’s no decision. As a result, questions are now being raised to the Premier League’s top brass.

Details: Such a question was put to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters by Sky Sports journalists, but he refused to offer any comment, citing the confidentiality of the process. He didn’t even provide an estimated timeframe for the verdict.

Quote: “Of course you can ask, but rules are rules. The process is confidential, so I can’t provide any public information about the timing or anything like that, sorry,” Masters stated.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Manchester City’s high activity during the winter transfer window could be a sign that the club is not expecting severe punishment for its alleged financial fair play breaches.