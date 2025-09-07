RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news A top transfer is brewing in La Liga: Julián Álvarez wants to join Barcelona

A top transfer is brewing in La Liga: Julián Álvarez wants to join Barcelona

Álvarez sets his sights on a move to Barcelona.
Transfer news Today, 09:24
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Альварес https://x.com/atletienglish/status/1839416193293406615

Álvarez has revealed his desire to swap Atlético for Barcelona.

Details: According to Fichajes, Julián Álvarez is increasingly leaning towards a transfer to Barcelona. The Argentine, once considered a cornerstone of the Madrid project, has struggled to fully adapt to Diego Simeone's tactical system and has already expressed in private conversations his intent to change clubs in the summer of 2026.

See also: Poland vs Finland: can Poland win at home?

Barcelona see Álvarez as the perfect successor to Robert Lewandowski. His dynamic style, relentless pressing, and wealth of international experience fit perfectly with the club's attacking philosophy. The striker himself is even prepared to accept a pay cut to make the deal happen.

The main sticking point is the financial aspect. The transfer could cost Barcelona around €80 million, which becomes feasible if Atlético are willing to negotiate. At 25, already a World Cup winner, Álvarez represents a strategically vital reinforcement for the Catalans and could become their leading striker for the next decade.

Previously, we reported on the tension that arose between Álvarez and Simeone following Atlético's La Liga opener.

Last season, the Argentine featured in 57 matches for Atlético across all competitions, netting 29 goals and providing 8 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid Football news Today, 09:26 Chelsea to return for Fermin Lopez in January with fresh bid
Dean Huijsen Football news Today, 03:47 Dean Huijsen: "Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!"
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 09:56 Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Де гонг Football news Yesterday, 05:31 A blow for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong suffers injury during international duty
Рафинья Football news Yesterday, 03:36 Scandal! Raphinha accuses Disneyland staff of racism
Yamal with his younger brother after Spain's victory at Euro 2024 Lifestyle Yesterday, 03:21 Lamine Yamal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his younger brother
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores