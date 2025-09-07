A top transfer is brewing in La Liga: Julián Álvarez wants to join Barcelona

Álvarez sets his sights on a move to Barcelona.

Álvarez has revealed his desire to swap Atlético for Barcelona.

Details: According to Fichajes, Julián Álvarez is increasingly leaning towards a transfer to Barcelona. The Argentine, once considered a cornerstone of the Madrid project, has struggled to fully adapt to Diego Simeone's tactical system and has already expressed in private conversations his intent to change clubs in the summer of 2026.

Barcelona see Álvarez as the perfect successor to Robert Lewandowski. His dynamic style, relentless pressing, and wealth of international experience fit perfectly with the club's attacking philosophy. The striker himself is even prepared to accept a pay cut to make the deal happen.

The main sticking point is the financial aspect. The transfer could cost Barcelona around €80 million, which becomes feasible if Atlético are willing to negotiate. At 25, already a World Cup winner, Álvarez represents a strategically vital reinforcement for the Catalans and could become their leading striker for the next decade.

Previously, we reported on the tension that arose between Álvarez and Simeone following Atlético's La Liga opener.

Last season, the Argentine featured in 57 matches for Atlético across all competitions, netting 29 goals and providing 8 assists.