Tension Grows Between Julián Álvarez and Simeone After Atlético’s La Liga Opener

The relationship between Julián Álvarez and Diego Simeone has come under scrutiny in Spain after Atlético Madrid’s La Liga debut, according to Spanish show El Chiringuito. The 2-1 loss to Espanyol left the Argentine striker at the center of controversy: he scored a stunning free-kick goal but was substituted eight minutes before the final whistle, a move that fueled frustration within his camp. Journalist Matías Palacios reported that those close to Álvarez feel a sense of resignation and disappointment over how the coach handles an international-level star.

Palacios noted that issues had already surfaced last season. Despite an impressive return of 29 goals and 8 assists in 57 matches, Álvarez was often played out of position and replaced in decisive moments. The discontent, he explained, goes beyond the opening-day result and lies in the lack of recognition for the forward’s status. “Perhaps we made a mistake joining Simeone’s team,” members of his inner circle reportedly admitted during the broadcast.

The report also suggested this could be a turning point in the striker’s time in Madrid. While emphasizing Álvarez’s professionalism and commitment, it did not rule out that this season could be his last in an Atlético shirt. Clips of the discussion quickly went viral on social media, sparking wider debate over Simeone’s handling of one of the squad’s key figures.

Journalist Iñaki Villalón, also speaking on El Chiringuito, reinforced the notion of disappointment surrounding Álvarez and his entourage. He revealed there had been a prior understanding with the club’s management to prevent a repeat of last year’s conflicts, yet the substitution on opening day reignited concerns. According to Villalón, the sense of disillusion has reached within the club itself, where expectations had been for the Argentine to assume a leading role.