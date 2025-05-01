RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A setback for Barcelona. Koundé may miss the return leg against Inter

A setback for Barcelona. Koundé may miss the return leg against Inter

Football news Today, 04:46
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé failed to finish the match against Inter, leaving the pitch before the end of the first half due to injury. This is a worrying sign for the Blaugrana ahead of their trip to Milan.

Details: According to The Athletic, there is a strong chance that Koundé will not be fit for the return leg at the Giuseppe Meazza on May 6. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick suggested at the post-match press conference that the defender's injury is likely a result of a packed match schedule.

Barcelona played the entire second half with four centre-backs after left-back Gerard Martin was substituted at halftime and Ronald Araújo took his place.

Reminder: There's also a high probability that Robert Lewandowski will miss the second leg against Inter. The Polish striker is expected to return for Barcelona's La Liga showdown against Real Madrid on May 11.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Barcelona Champions League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:15 Maresca concerned about Chelsea players' health ahead of Djurgården clash on artificial pitch Football news Today, 06:05 Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 3, 2025 Lifestyle Today, 05:58 The most attractive footballer Alisha Lehmann splits with Juventus player Douglas Luiz Football news Today, 05:37 Harsh punishment. Colo Colo to play five matches behind closed doors following CONMEBOL decision Football news Today, 05:29 "Long live football!" Arturo Vidal shares personal photo while watching Barcelona vs Inter Football news Today, 05:29 The Football Association bans transgender women from playing in women's football in England Football news Today, 05:08 ‘We have to sort things out at the club.’ Amorim doesn’t see Europa League victory as a cure-all Football news Today, 04:57 Focusing on recovery. Marcus Rashford shares training routine after injury Football news Today, 04:54 Rodrygo considers leaving Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:46 A setback for Barcelona. Koundé may miss the return leg against Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football Today Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores