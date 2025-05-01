A setback for Barcelona. Koundé may miss the return leg against Inter
Barcelona defender Jules Koundé failed to finish the match against Inter, leaving the pitch before the end of the first half due to injury. This is a worrying sign for the Blaugrana ahead of their trip to Milan.
Details: According to The Athletic, there is a strong chance that Koundé will not be fit for the return leg at the Giuseppe Meazza on May 6. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick suggested at the post-match press conference that the defender's injury is likely a result of a packed match schedule.
Barcelona played the entire second half with four centre-backs after left-back Gerard Martin was substituted at halftime and Ronald Araújo took his place.
Reminder: There's also a high probability that Robert Lewandowski will miss the second leg against Inter. The Polish striker is expected to return for Barcelona's La Liga showdown against Real Madrid on May 11.