A rather lengthy spell on the sidelines. Enzo Maresca reveals when to expect a return

Chelsea suffer significant losses in attack.
Football news Today, 06:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Liam Delap receives medical attention during the match against Everton Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The situation turned out to be far more serious than initially thought.

Details: Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca has delivered disappointing news to the Blues’ supporters, announcing that 22-year-old striker Liam Delap will need between 10 and 12 weeks to recover from his injury.

This timeframe essentially means the player risks missing the remainder of the calendar year, although his actual return will depend on how his rehabilitation progresses.

In the 12th minute of the Premier League clash against Fulham, Delap picked up an injury and was unable to continue. Shortly after, The Athletic reported that the forward had suffered a hamstring injury. While initial assessments suggested a much shorter recovery period, further medical examinations revealed the issue to be more complex.

Maresca has already stated that this is quite a significant layoff, which could seriously impact Chelsea’s attacking options—especially in light of Nicolas Jackson’s recent departure.

