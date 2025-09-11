RU RU ES ES FR FR
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Haras El Hodoud
13 sep 2025, 10:00
Egypt,
El Gouna FC
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC Schedule El Gouna FC News El Gouna FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 13, 2025, as part of matchday 6 in the Egyptian Premier League, Haras El Hodoud will face El Gouna. The match is set to kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the teams’ attacking potential and what to expect from this encounter.

Match preview

Last season, Haras El Hodoud finished 9th in the Egyptian Premier League. The main issue for the team was their lack of scoring power—players rarely netted more than one goal per game, which directly impacted their overall results.

The new campaign began with a narrow 1-0 win over National Bank of Egypt, but Haras failed to maintain that momentum. Over the next three rounds, they couldn’t secure a single victory: two draws against Arab Contractors and Al Masry, followed by a defeat to Modern Sport. In their opening four matches, Haras players managed to score just two goals while conceding the same amount. This highlights the team’s defensive solidity, but also significant struggles in attack.

El Gouna, meanwhile, have shown a bit more stability. The team isn’t known for high-scoring games either, but they remain unbeaten this season. After an opening win over Ismaily, the club recorded three consecutive draws, including two goalless stalemates. As a result, El Gouna sit 12th in the standings, with only two goals scored and one conceded.

Probable lineups

Haras El Hodoud: El Zanefli – El Deghemy, Hakeem, Salima, El Badri - Roka, El Sheikh, Ouka - Bayoumi, Ashraf - Fathi

El Gouna: Alaa - Talab, Turay, El Shimi, Jatta - Tolulope, Hassouna, Ibrahim - El Sayed, El Zahby - El Nahas

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The under 2.5 goals bet has come through in all of Haras’s last nine matches
  • Haras are winless in their last three games
  • In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Haras have the edge with four wins, El Gouna have three, and three matches ended in a draw
  • El Gouna are unbeaten in their last four matches

Prediction

Given both teams’ extremely low scoring rates last season and at the start of this campaign, don’t expect a high-flying or spectacular game. Most likely, we’ll see a midfield battle with few real chances on goal. Therefore, the most logical pick is under 2 goals at odds of 1.54.

