A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao

An unpleasant moment for the striker.
Football news Today, 13:35
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal travelled to face Athletic Bilbao in their opening match of the new UEFA Champions League season, but the game was marred by a worrying incident involving the Gunners’ forward.

Details: Midway through the first half, Viktor Gyökeres collided with his own teammate, defender William Saliba, suffering a heavy blow to the head. The impact caused a deep cut and bleeding. Fortunately, after several minutes of medical attention, the Swedish striker returned to the pitch with his head heavily bandaged.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao managed to replicate a unique achievement of Spanish clubs in the UEFA Champions League dating back to 1955.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full fixture list for the 2025/26 campaign. The eight matchdays are scheduled from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

