Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Sassuolo vs Lazio prediction
Serie A Italy 21 oct 2023, 14:45 Sassuolo - Lazio
Italy, Reggio Emilia, Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Within the framework of the ninth round of the Italian Serie A, a match of significance is scheduled to unfold between Sassuolo and the capital-based Lazio. This meeting will transpire at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on the 21st of October. The kick-off is designated for 20:45 Central European Time.

Sassuolo

For this ensemble, the initiation of the new season has undeniably been nothing short of dreadful. They endured three defeats within the first quartet of fixtures, a sequence of events that promptly relegated them to the lower echelons of the league standings. However, this morose prelude soon gave way to a series of resplendent triumphs, particularly notable amongst them were victories over Juventus and Inter Milan. Nevertheless, misfortune revisited Sassuolo in subsequent encounters against Lecce and Monza. As they approach their impending encounter with Lazio, Sassuolo presently occupies the twelfth slot, amassing a tally of ten points in their dossier.

Lazio

The Maurizio Sarri-tutored Lazio elicits a dualistic impression from their on-field endeavors. On the one hand, the "Eagles" endeavor to execute dynamic and attacking football; on the other, they at times appear to toil agonizingly on the pitch and prove incapable of besting the likes of Genoa and Lecce, as evidenced at the outset of this season. The previous season bore witness to Lazio attaining their best outcome in Serie A in recent years. Culminating just behind Napoli, they earned the privilege of competing in the UEFA Champions League. Their campaign in this prestigious competition inaugurated with a draw against Atletico Madrid, succeeded by a victory on foreign soil against Celtic. In both instances, the Roman contingent found the back of the net in the waning moments. Nevertheless, within the domestic championship, Sarri's proteges languish in thirteenth place, having notched three victories in eight encounters.

Intriguing Facts Pertaining to the Match and the Personal Rivalry

  • Sassuolo, within the confines of their home arena, have secured victory merely on two occasions in their last seven outings.
  • Lazio has suffered defeat solely on one occasion in their preceding half-dozen encounters.
  • The two teams have not played to a draw since the year 2019.

Prediction

Both teams have developed a proclivity for showcasing luminous, attacking football. Thus, my wager leans toward a Total Over 2.5 goals.

