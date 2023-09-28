Salernitana vs Inter prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A Inter will go to visit Salernitana.The match will be held at Stadio Arecchi on Saturday, September 30. The starting whistle will sound at 21:45 CET.

Salernitana

Salernitana have been playing in Serie A since the 2021/2022 season. First there was the finish on the saving 17th line, and last year the team took the 15th place, which is the highest achievement of the club in the elite of Italian soccer.

According to the starting matches of the season, we can assume that Salernitana will have to fight for survival this season, but the team has good prospects to stay in the elite.

In the middle of this week, the team lost to Empoli, who picked up their first points of the season and scored the first goal. Like Empoli, Salernitana are at the bottom of the standings.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team is in great form. Inter in the starting five matches got five wins and are deservedly at the top of the standings. Team captain Lautaro Martinez has already scored 5 goals in the current championship and leads the scorer's race.

It seemed that the "Nerazzurri" look the main favorite to win the championship. But Inter unexpectedly stumbled. The team lost at home to Sassuolo in the middle of this week and allowed themselves to catch up with Milan. Now in the leaders of Serie A tandem of Milan clubs.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Salernitana have not won in six consecutive matches, and in Serie A since the penultimate round of last season.

Inter defeat against Sassuolo, interrupted their eight-match winning streak in the championship. But the team has scored in all matches this season without exception.

The teams have played only 6 matches between them. 4 wins for Milan, 1 draw and 1 win for Salernitana (back in 1999). The goal difference is 15:4 in favor of Inter.

Prediction

Inter, of course, is the favorite. I think Simone Inzaghi's wards will have no problems. My bet is a win for the visitors with -1