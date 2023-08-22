RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023

RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Germany 25 aug 2023, 14:30 RB Leipzig - VfB Stuttgart
-
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

On August 25, Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, in which RB Leipzig will compete with Stuttgart. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

RB Leipzig


The club, both under the rule of Tedesco and after his dismissal, showed almost identical results. Speaking about 2022/2023, “the Bulls” finished in the top 4 of the Bundesliga, as in the previous season, simultaneously reaching the play-offs of the Champions League, moreover, they even retained the status of the owner of the DFB Pokal. Those successes, in many ways, were made due to the efforts of Nkunku on the field (the French footballer, however, healed the injury for a long time), Szoboszlai and Gvardiol. All of them were sold, and the club bought, according to the tradition, a bunch of newcomers, including already quite eminent ones, for instance, Openda. However, Bayern was defeated in the Super Cup by means of the already familiar leader, Olmo, who made a hat-trick. Still, then there was a trip to Leverkusen, where Bayer was able to win the shoot-out with a final 3-2 score.

Stuttgart


The team secured its 5th league title in 2007. There were no more such sensations, on the contrary, it had to be promoted from the 2. Bundesliga twice at the end of the previous decade. Moreover, everything came down to a struggle for survival during the first good year after returning to the elite division. The team had to pass the test in the form of the play-offs this summer. Still, firstly, there were no particular troubles in the battle against Hamburger and, secondly, Sebastian Hoeneß had raised his new wards to at least the 16th place before. As for the new season, having strengthened the line-up quite well, by name, “the Swabians”, after warming up in the cup tournament with a certain opponent, Balingen (a 4-0 score at the away arena), started the season in the confrontation with Bochum – the team managed, without conceding again, to score one goal more.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Stuttgart took a home draw in the battle against RB Leipzig at the beginning of the season, which started hard. Still, then “the Bulls” won on the native field.

Predictions


Bookmakers think about “the Bulls”, which will play in their “lair”, as the clear favourite. Still, it’s easier to believe that the following battle will bring “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.60).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 2.34 Besiktas Recommended MelBet
Europa League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.69 Zorya Bet now BetWinner
Europa League 24 aug 2023, 14:00 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.72 Qarabag FK Bet now 1xBet
LaLiga Spain 25 aug 2023, 13:30 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Las Palmas Odds: 2 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Championship England 25 aug 2023, 14:30 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Hull Odds: Bristol City
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Today, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Today, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Today, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team Football news Today, 14:45 Conference League. Dnipro-1 saved in the minority, Aston Villa scored five goals Football news Today, 14:40 Barcelona may sell experienced defender Football news Today, 14:20 Manchester City want to buy Portuguese midfielder Football news Today, 13:50 Juventus can bring back the star Spanish striker Football news Today, 13:34 Milan joined the race for the talented PSG striker Football news Today, 13:28 Manchester City announce contract extension for star midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football 24 aug 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023