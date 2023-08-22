Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On August 25, Red Bull Arena (Leipzig) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, in which RB Leipzig will compete with Stuttgart. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

RB Leipzig



The club, both under the rule of Tedesco and after his dismissal, showed almost identical results. Speaking about 2022/2023, “the Bulls” finished in the top 4 of the Bundesliga, as in the previous season, simultaneously reaching the play-offs of the Champions League, moreover, they even retained the status of the owner of the DFB Pokal. Those successes, in many ways, were made due to the efforts of Nkunku on the field (the French footballer, however, healed the injury for a long time), Szoboszlai and Gvardiol. All of them were sold, and the club bought, according to the tradition, a bunch of newcomers, including already quite eminent ones, for instance, Openda. However, Bayern was defeated in the Super Cup by means of the already familiar leader, Olmo, who made a hat-trick. Still, then there was a trip to Leverkusen, where Bayer was able to win the shoot-out with a final 3-2 score.

Stuttgart



The team secured its 5th league title in 2007. There were no more such sensations, on the contrary, it had to be promoted from the 2. Bundesliga twice at the end of the previous decade. Moreover, everything came down to a struggle for survival during the first good year after returning to the elite division. The team had to pass the test in the form of the play-offs this summer. Still, firstly, there were no particular troubles in the battle against Hamburger and, secondly, Sebastian Hoeneß had raised his new wards to at least the 16th place before. As for the new season, having strengthened the line-up quite well, by name, “the Swabians”, after warming up in the cup tournament with a certain opponent, Balingen (a 4-0 score at the away arena), started the season in the confrontation with Bochum – the team managed, without conceding again, to score one goal more.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Stuttgart took a home draw in the battle against RB Leipzig at the beginning of the season, which started hard. Still, then “the Bulls” won on the native field.

Predictions



Bookmakers think about “the Bulls”, which will play in their “lair”, as the clear favourite. Still, it’s easier to believe that the following battle will bring “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.60).

