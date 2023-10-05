RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Germany 07 oct 2023, 09:30 RB Leipzig - Bochum
-
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Bochum Bochum
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will host Bochum. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7th, at the Red Bull Arena. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig, the current holder of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), began the new season impressively by defeating Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig's performance has been commendable as well. The team has suffered only one defeat, which occurred in the opening match against Bayer Leverkusen. In the previous round, they played to a draw against Bayern Munich at home. In the league table, Marco Rose's squad currently sits in fifth place, trailing Bayer by just 3 points.

In the Champions League, the "Bulls" also started with a victory against Young Boys but faced a defeat at the hands of the reigning European club champion, Manchester City, in the middle of this week.

Bochum

Bochum holds the status of a "yo-yo club" in German football, frequently moving between the top two divisions. The club has been relegated from the Bundesliga on six occasions, often spending only one or two seasons in the top flight before returning to the lower division.

The current season marks Bochum's third consecutive appearance in the elite tier of German football. This is the longest they have remained in the top division since the early 2000s, when they even made European competition appearances. It's worth noting that the team fought to avoid relegation last season.

It appears that Bochum may face a similar fate this season, as they have yet to secure a victory in the new championship and currently occupy the 16th position in the Bundesliga table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Bochum is on a winless streak of seven matches and has the worst defense in the Bundesliga, having conceded 19 goals in 6 games.
  • RB Leipzig has scored in 17 consecutive matches.
  • The teams have never played to a draw, with RB Leipzig leading the head-to-head record 8-1.

Prediction

The hosts are unquestionable favorites. I do not believe that RB Leipzig is capable of dropping points in this match. I'm betting on RB Leipzig to win with a handicap of -1.5.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Premier League England 07 oct 2023, 07:30 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Luton Odds: 1.58 Tottenham Recommended Мелбет
Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 LaLiga Spain 07 oct 2023, 08:00 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 1.67 Girona Bet now Мелбет
Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Serie A Italy 07 oct 2023, 09:00 Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Inter Odds: 1.57 Bologna Bet now Мелбет
Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Bundesliga Germany 07 oct 2023, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.63 Union Berlin Recommended Мелбет
Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Championship England 07 oct 2023, 10:00 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Leicester Odds: 1.57 Stoke Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:59 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 15:29 Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton Football news Today, 14:41 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 14:32 "Modric is unhappy, and it's evident". Ancelotti on the playing time of the Croatian midfielder Football news Today, 14:29 Ten Hag elucidated when Rashford will be on fire once again Football news Today, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Today, 13:25 Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:26 Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches
Sport Predictions
Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023