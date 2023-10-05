RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the seventh round of the German Bundesliga, RB Leipzig will host Bochum. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7th, at the Red Bull Arena. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig, the current holder of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), began the new season impressively by defeating Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig's performance has been commendable as well. The team has suffered only one defeat, which occurred in the opening match against Bayer Leverkusen. In the previous round, they played to a draw against Bayern Munich at home. In the league table, Marco Rose's squad currently sits in fifth place, trailing Bayer by just 3 points.

In the Champions League, the "Bulls" also started with a victory against Young Boys but faced a defeat at the hands of the reigning European club champion, Manchester City, in the middle of this week.

Bochum

Bochum holds the status of a "yo-yo club" in German football, frequently moving between the top two divisions. The club has been relegated from the Bundesliga on six occasions, often spending only one or two seasons in the top flight before returning to the lower division.

The current season marks Bochum's third consecutive appearance in the elite tier of German football. This is the longest they have remained in the top division since the early 2000s, when they even made European competition appearances. It's worth noting that the team fought to avoid relegation last season.

It appears that Bochum may face a similar fate this season, as they have yet to secure a victory in the new championship and currently occupy the 16th position in the Bundesliga table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

Bochum is on a winless streak of seven matches and has the worst defense in the Bundesliga, having conceded 19 goals in 6 games.

RB Leipzig has scored in 17 consecutive matches.

The teams have never played to a draw, with RB Leipzig leading the head-to-head record 8-1.

Prediction

The hosts are unquestionable favorites. I do not believe that RB Leipzig is capable of dropping points in this match. I'm betting on RB Leipzig to win with a handicap of -1.5.