In the next round of the English Premier League, West Ham will host Manchester City. The meeting with the participation of the leader of the standings will take place on September 16.

"West Ham"

The London club had a great time last season on the international stage, winning the Conference League.

The Hammers started the new season in England with a draw against Bournemouth, but then won three matches in a row. They won games against Chelsea, Luton and Brighton, scoring eight goals.

Based on the results of four rounds played, the team from London ranks fourth in the table with 10 points.

Judging by the first games of the new season, the Hammers are again ready to fight for a place in the European Cup zone.

"Manchester city"

Quite predictably, the “citizens” are single-handedly leading the standings after four matches played.

It is worth noting that of the four opponents, only Newcastle had comparable potential, and all other opponents were of a much lower class.

In four matches, the current national champion scored 11 goals and conceded only two times.

Interesting Facts

Manchester City have won 16 of their last 18 matches. Interestingly, West Ham have won their last 3 matches.

Forecast for the game "West Ham" - "Manchester City"

This match will feature teams that have had a strong start to the new season. It will not be a shame for the hosts to lose to such an opponent, although it will definitely not be an easy walk for the guests.

I will bet on the outcome “both will score” at odds of 1.72.