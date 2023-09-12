Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the next round of the German championship there will be a match between the Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund teams. The meeting will take place on September 16, Saturday.

Freiburg

For the team, the start of the new season was something fabulous. In the first two rounds, they defeated Werder and Hoffenheim. Already in the third round the fairy tale ended, “Freiburg” was defeated by “Stuttgart”.

After three matches, Freiburg is in eighth place in the standings with six points. In three matches of the new season, the team scored only three goals, while conceding six times.

Borussia Dortmund

For unknown reasons, the new campaign is quite difficult for the vice-champion of last season. In three matches, the “bumblebees” got five points, although they should have won all three matches.

In both cases, Dortmund didn't have enough to put the pressure on the opponent and snatch victory. As a result, the team has one win and two draws.

Now Borussia is in ninth place in the standings. In three matches, the team scored four goals and missed three.

Forecast for the upcoming match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund

Both teams must be as motivated as possible, since the start of the new season was blurry for them. This attitude of the opponents promises us a very aggressive and attacking game, especially considering that only Dortmund prefers to act in this style.

Apparently, there will be a lot of goals scored in this match. Therefore, we choose a bet on a total over 3 for odds of 1.7.