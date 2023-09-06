RU RU NG NG
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 France - Ireland
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.75

On September 7, in the qualifying match of the European Championship 2024, a meeting between France and Ireland will take place. The French, quite expectedly, won all their last matches in the selection and practically guaranteed themselves a place in the final part of the tournament. So far, there is no need to talk about the success of Ireland, although the team still has a chance to fight for advancement from the group.

France

The finalists of the last World Cup finished the first round of qualifying with great confidence, defeating all their opponents in Group B and not conceding a single goal.

It is important to note that the French scored the most against their main competitor, the Netherlands national team - 4 goals.

Second place in the group goes to Greece, which played one game less. The Euro 2024 winners are 6 points behind France, while the third-placed Irish are nine points behind and also have a match in hand.

If France wins this match, they guarantee themselves at least second place.

Ireland

For the Irish team, the task is very difficult. To maintain a serious chance of reaching the European Championship, they need to defeat France.

In the first round of the qualifying round, they lost to the French at home with a score of 0:1.

Prediction for the game and interesting facts

In the FIFA rankings, the French are in second place, while Ireland is in 53rd place. In 20 face-to-face meetings, the French won 10 times against five victories from the opponent.

It seems to me that in this meeting the Irish have nothing to lose and they will come out with an attacking attitude. The players of the French national team will certainly take advantage of this and score at least two goals against their opponents. I will bet on the outcome of the match over 2.5 for 1.75.

Odds: 1.75

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
