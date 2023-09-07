RU RU NG NG
On September 10, 2023, Finland and Denmark will meet in the qualifying match of the European Championship. The guests frankly look faded after recent successful performances in the international arena and now they should make an effort to get into the final part of the European championship.

Finland

In the first meeting of the qualifying round, the Finns lost to the Danes on the road, but then they gave out a series of bright matches and got ahead of the offenders in the standings.

En route to the Danish game, they defeated San Marino, Northern Ireland and Slovenia. But do not hide that these teams are obviously weaker than the rest in the group.

Denmark

It was the Danish team that was called the unconditional favorite in this group, but as it turned out, they have many competitors in the fight for first place.

The Danes faced very serious resistance and even lost to the Kazakh team, and also failed to defeat Slovenia.

Interesting facts about the confrontation

The teams have known each other for a long time and held 61 meetings between themselves. Interestingly, the Danish team is leading with a huge advantage in victories - 39 against 12.

The last time the Danes defeated Finland on their field was in 2005 in a friendly match, but a lot of time has passed since then and now the Finns really pose a threat to any opponent.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Finland ranks 55th and Denmark 19th.

Match prediction

In the first game at home, the Danes beat Finland 3-1 and didn't have any problems in that game.

It seems to me that the Danes will definitely win in the return game, so I will take the victory of the guests for a coefficient of 1.74.

