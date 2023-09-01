Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the third round of the German Bundesliga, Bayer will host Darmstadt. The meeting will take place on September 2 in Leverkusen.

Bayer

The start of the new season turned out to be fantastic for the “pharmacists”. At the start of the championship, they got two wins over Leipzig and Mönchengladbach, scoring three goals for both opponents.

Based on the results of two rounds, Bayer is on the second line in the standings and after such confident victories it is not a sin to consider him one of the favorites of the new season.

Last season, the “pharmacists” spent a lot of time in the relegation zone, but eventually finished in sixth place in the standings after the arrival of coach Xabi Alonso.

Darmstadt

The team returned to the Bundesliga a few years later and there is a very strong opinion that a new attempt to play in the elite of German football will end in the same way as the previous ones - with a return back.

In the first two rounds, the team did not score a single point - they lost to Union and Eintracht.

According to bookmakers, Darmstadt and Werder Bremen are the main candidates for relegation, while the rest of the teams will still struggle.

Interesting Facts

Bayer's last four matches have been over 2.5 goals, while Darmstadt have failed to win their last 5 matches in the Bundesliga.

Prediction for the game Bayer - Darmstadt

The home team are in great shape and face a clear outsider. There is no doubt that Bayer will win, but I will bet on their victory with a handicap of -1.5 with odds of 1.70.