RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Bayer vs Darmstadt 2 September 2023

Prediction for Bayer vs Darmstadt 2 September 2023

Prediction for Bayer vs Darmstadt 2 September 2023
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Bayer Leverkusen - Darmstadt
-
- : -
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Darmstadt Darmstadt
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the third round of the German Bundesliga, Bayer will host Darmstadt. The meeting will take place on September 2 in Leverkusen.

Bayer

The start of the new season turned out to be fantastic for the “pharmacists”. At the start of the championship, they got two wins over Leipzig and Mönchengladbach, scoring three goals for both opponents.

Based on the results of two rounds, Bayer is on the second line in the standings and after such confident victories it is not a sin to consider him one of the favorites of the new season.

Last season, the “pharmacists” spent a lot of time in the relegation zone, but eventually finished in sixth place in the standings after the arrival of coach Xabi Alonso.

Darmstadt

The team returned to the Bundesliga a few years later and there is a very strong opinion that a new attempt to play in the elite of German football will end in the same way as the previous ones - with a return back.

In the first two rounds, the team did not score a single point - they lost to Union and Eintracht.

According to bookmakers, Darmstadt and Werder Bremen are the main candidates for relegation, while the rest of the teams will still struggle.

Interesting Facts

Bayer's last four matches have been over 2.5 goals, while Darmstadt have failed to win their last 5 matches in the Bundesliga.

Prediction for the game Bayer - Darmstadt

The home team are in great shape and face a clear outsider. There is no doubt that Bayer will win, but I will bet on their victory with a handicap of -1.5 with odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Championship England Today, 07:30 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Swansea Odds: 1.77 Bristol City Recommended MelBet
Championship England Today, 07:30 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Championship England Today, 07:30 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Birmingham Odds: 1.77 Millwall Bet now MelBet
Premier League England Today, 07:30 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Sheffield United Odds: 1.67 Everton Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Championship England Today, 10:00 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Ipswich Odds: 1.65 Cardiff Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:25 Felix and Cancelo in Barcelona, Fati in Brighton. The last day of the transfer window: how it was Football news Yesterday, 17:02 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:02 Milan in the minority defeats Roma Football news Yesterday, 16:40 Borussia loses the victory in the match against the newcomer of the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Mitrovic's hat-three gives Al-Hilal victory over Al-Ittihad Benzema Football news Yesterday, 16:17 Barcelona announce signing of Joao Felix Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Chelsea sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Nottingham Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Jonny Evans has returned to Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 13:03 Kolo Muani will not be moving to PSG in this transfer window Football news Yesterday, 12:29 Real Madrid - Getafe: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bayer vs Darmstadt 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for West Bromwich vs Huddersfield 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Stoke City vs Preston 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rotherham vs Norwich City 2 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Plymouth vs Blackburn 2 September 2023