Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace prediction
Newcastle Newcastle
Premier League England 21 oct 2023, 10:00 Newcastle - Crystal Palace
-
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.07

In the next round of the English Championship there will be a match between the teams Newcastle and Crystal Palace. The meeting will take place on Saturday, October 21.

Newcastle

The team showed a very sad start to the season, losing three matches in a row. Now it is much more difficult for them to reach the top group of the standings, where they finished last season.

At the moment, the team has 13 points, and their gap from the eurozone is three points. By the way, they are four points behind the first four, which does not look catastrophic.

In the last round of the English Championship, Newcastle played a draw with one of their competitors, West Ham.

Crystal Palace

The guests do not have any serious challenges this season and a place in the middle of the table can already be considered a success. By the way, they have achieved this goal in recent seasons without any problems.

Crystal Palace currently have just one point behind Newcastle and are ninth in the table.

They recently sensationally beat Manchester United away and have a positive win-loss record.

Prediction for the match "Newcastle" - "Crystal Palace"

In the last three matches involving Crystal Palace, more than two goals have not been scored. Meanwhile, Newcastle have scored at least two goals in their last three matches.

In eight matches, Crystal Palace scored seven goals and conceded the same number. This is the lowest scoring rate in the Premier League at the moment. Newcastle has already scored 20 goals and ranks second in this indicator.

There is no doubt that the guests will not allow defeat and will act very carefully. Therefore, I will bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals with odds of 2.07.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.07

