Netherlands vs France prediction and betting tips on October 13, 2023

On October 13, the teams of the Netherlands and France will compete in the Euro 2024 match. If the guests win, they will secure first place in their group and they will probably play for this result.

Netherlands

The home team lost their first game to France with a devastating score of 0-4. Despite winning three other matches and having a game in hand, their chances of finishing top of the group are slim. Moreover, second place is also in question for them, since Greece has the same nine points, despite having played one game more.

France

The last World Cup finalist won all five matches and currently leads with 15 points. In these matches they scored 11 goals without conceding a single one, showing their superiority over their opponents.

In recent years, the French national team has played successfully against the Dutch, losing only one match out of seven over the past 15 years.

Prediction for match Netherlands - France

In the previous 29 meetings, France has the advantage, having won 14 times and the Netherlands 11 times. In the FIFA rankings, the Netherlands are in 7th place, and France are in 2nd.

Interestingly, the composition of the Dutch national team is not much inferior to the French in terms of names. It is very strange that they have lost to France so regularly lately.

In the home match they will definitely try to take revenge for the previous major defeat. Since both teams score a lot of goals, there will likely be a lot of goals in this match. I suggest betting on both teams to score with odds of 1.71.