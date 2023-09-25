RU RU NG NG
Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023

Super League India 27 sep 2023, 10:30 Mohun Bagan SG - Bengaluru FC
Mohun Bagan will compete with Bengaluru in the 2nd round of the Indian Super League. The match will take place on September 27 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The battle will start at 16:30 CET.

Mohun Bagan


Mohun Bagan is a team from Kolkata. The club is one of the oldest in Asia, as well as one of the most titled in India. “The Mariners” (this is the team’s nickname) are the current champions of the Super League and the club’s head coach is the Spanish specialist, Juan Ferrando.

Mohun Bagan achieved a confident victory in the home match against Punjab at the start of the new season. The team created a lot of chances to score and deservedly won with a 3-1 result. I think that, speaking about the current Indian Super League, Mohun is the main favourite in the struggle for the championship.

Bengaluru


Bengaluru is an Indian football club from the city of the same name, which started its performance in the Super League from the season of 2017/2018. The team was founded only in 2013, but it managed to become the champion of India already in its debut season. This happened even before the creation of the Super League.

As for the previous season, the team took the 4th place in the regular part of the draw and lost to Mohun in the play-off finals. The English mentor, Simon Grayson, is Bengaluru’s head coach, who has worked for many English teams, mostly from the lower divisions.

Bengaluru lost the away confrontation to Kerala Blasters in the 1st round of the tournament.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Mohun has lost only 1 of 9 previous matches in all competitions.

Bengaluru is also on the move – the club has been defeated 2 times in 9 previous games.

Speaking about the head-to-head matches, the advantage is on the side of the hosts. It is worth noting that the teams score quite a lot in the matches against each other.

Prediction


Even though this will be a battle between two top Indian teams of the previous season, bookmakers don’t have much faith in the guests. I think I’ll agree with them and bet on the hosts to win.

