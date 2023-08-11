RU RU
Main Predictions Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.99

On August 14, Old Trafford (Manchester) will host the match of the 1st round of the English Premier League, in which Manchester United will compete with Wolves. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Manchester United


The club was able to show the results of “the correction of mistakes” in the previous season. It returned to the Champions League quartet, moreover, it was able to even exceed expectations in some way. For instance, the 3rd place in the Premier League and the victory in the EFL Cup, a trophy, which is not the most rated one, but when did the team take something tangible before? And the higher mentioned results are largely the merit of the current mentor, ten Hag. At the same time, there happened enough painful defeats and obvious failures, such as relegation from the Europa League after the battles against Sevilla. It is also reasonable to mention that the squad, despite the names and merits, was broken by Erik. As a result, Ronaldo left the club with a scandal and de Gea’s contract ended in the summer. The captain of the team, Maguire, “sat down” on the bench. Being under the rule of the Dutch specialist, Manchester United buys a lot of footballers, moreover, they are expensive ones. That was in 2022 (first of all, Anthony and Casemiro), and continues this summer, when the management laid out a lot of money for Mount, Onan and Højlund, and, obviously, the list of newcomers will be replenished.

Wolverhampton


The team, having returned to the Premier League, was able to adequately prove itself, earning the glory of “the menace of authority” and even made it to the Europa League. Still, “the Wolves” could not stay at the high level for a long time and devoted to the struggle for survival. The previous draw started especially hard, and “the Wolves” ended the autumn at the very bottom of the table. Then, nevertheless, Lopetegui agreed to move to England. And he managed to provide a good result in the form of the 13th final place. It seemed that Julen was convinced that there were no signs of progress by August. Ruben Neves was sold quite expensive to Saudi Arabia, but the management is in no hurry to spend money and, generally speaking, the Chinese investors, according to rumours, intend to find a buyer for the club as a whole. As a result, the Spanish mentor had terminated the contract less than a week before the new start.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


It goes without saying that Manchester United dominates in this pair of opponents. For instance, it won both matches in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not expect problems for “the Red Devils”. Let’s agree and bet that they will win with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.99).

Steven Perez
