Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

As part of the 6th round of the German championship, Mainz will host one of the leaders of the national championship, Bayer.

"Mainz"

This team is not giving fans a reason to rejoice because of their start in the Bundesliga. The start of the season for the team turned out to be very unsuccessful, because in five rounds the team scored only one point and is now in last place in the table.

According to analysts, the team's main problem is low execution, as the attack has scored only four goals in five games.

In the previous round, Mainz was defeated by Augsburg, and the team gained its only point thanks to a draw with Eintracht.

Now “Mainz” has a series of three defeats and such unfortunate moments are clearly not motivating.

"Bayer"

After five rounds, the “pharmacists” occupy second place in the standings and are only behind the leading “Bavaria” in terms of goal difference.

The team has had an impressive start to the league, winning four matches and drawing once. In the last round, Leverkusen easily defeated Heidenheim.

It should be noted that Bayer has forward Victor Boniface, who has already scored six goals in five matches.

Match prediction

There is no doubt that Bayer will attack aggressively, having an advantage in the game compared to their opponents. You can bet on the guests' victory with odds of 1.65, but this looks very risky. I suggest betting that at least one of the teams will not score (odds 2.27).