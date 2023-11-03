RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 10:30 Hoffenheim - Bayer Leverkusen
-
- : -
Germany, Sinsheim, PreZero Arena
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

As part of the tenth round of the German championship, Hoffenheim will host the leader of the standings, Bayer Leverkusen. The meeting will take place on November 4.

Hoffenheim

In the last round, Pellegrino Matarazzo's team played against one of the sensations of the new season, Stuttgart, and achieved a very important victory. The meeting ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of Hoffenheim.

In the middle of the week, the team had a game in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup, in which Hoffenheim was unable to prove itself and lost to Borussia in Dortmund with a score of 0:1. It is interesting that the guests made only two shots at the opponent’s goal in this meeting.

Bayer

“Pharmacists” under the leadership of Xabi Alonso have successfully started the season and are playing above all praise.

In the last round of the championship, Bayer hosted Freiburg and won a very tense victory with a score of 2:1.

Bayer are currently enjoying the best start in the Bundesliga in their history. Previously, the team had never scored 25 points after nine rounds.

This week, Bayer played in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup away against Seindhausen and won a landslide victory.

History and prediction for the match

The last match between Bayer and Hoffenheim ended in an away victory for the former with a score of 3:1.

Bayer are considered the clear favorites, but it seems to me that Xabi Alonso's team may have problems in this meeting. I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 3.5 with odds of 1.80.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction NBA Today, 21:00 Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Denver Nuggets Odds: 1.74 Dallas Mavericks Recommended Мелбет
Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 04 nov 2023, 04:45 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Melbourne Victory Odds: 1.91 Adelaide United Bet now Мелбет
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 08:30 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Fulham Odds: 1.82 Manchester United Bet now Мелбет
Osasuna vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 04 nov 2023, 09:00 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Osasuna Odds: 1.97 Girona Recommended Мелбет
Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 10:30 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Mainz 05 Odds: 2 RB Leipzig Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023