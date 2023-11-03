Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the tenth round of the German championship, Hoffenheim will host the leader of the standings, Bayer Leverkusen. The meeting will take place on November 4.

Hoffenheim

In the last round, Pellegrino Matarazzo's team played against one of the sensations of the new season, Stuttgart, and achieved a very important victory. The meeting ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of Hoffenheim.

In the middle of the week, the team had a game in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup, in which Hoffenheim was unable to prove itself and lost to Borussia in Dortmund with a score of 0:1. It is interesting that the guests made only two shots at the opponent’s goal in this meeting.

Bayer

“Pharmacists” under the leadership of Xabi Alonso have successfully started the season and are playing above all praise.

In the last round of the championship, Bayer hosted Freiburg and won a very tense victory with a score of 2:1.

Bayer are currently enjoying the best start in the Bundesliga in their history. Previously, the team had never scored 25 points after nine rounds.

This week, Bayer played in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup away against Seindhausen and won a landslide victory.

History and prediction for the match

The last match between Bayer and Hoffenheim ended in an away victory for the former with a score of 3:1.

Bayer are considered the clear favorites, but it seems to me that Xabi Alonso's team may have problems in this meeting. I will bet on the outcome of the match total less than 3.5 with odds of 1.80.