Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Fulham vs Manchester United prediction
Fulham Fulham
Premier League England 04 nov 2023, 08:30 Fulham - Manchester United
-
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Manchester United Manchester United
Odds: 1.82

In the match of the 11th round of the English Premier League there will be a meeting between the teams Fulham and Manchester United. The guests have plenty of motivation to get out of a series of failures.

Fulham

The London team is in 13th place in the standings and this is clearly not what the team’s fans were expecting after the last successful season, when their idols showed really high-quality play.

By the way, in the new season, Fulham does not look like a whipping boy - they gain points in games with equal or weak opponents, but in matches with favorites they predictably lose.

In the last round, they went to visit the leader of the standings, Tottenham, and left with nothing, losing with a score of 0:2.

By the way, Manchester United is now very similar to the middle peasant of the Premier League and there are chances that Fulham can take points in a game with a wounded beast.

Manchester United

No matter how strange it may sound, a team with such capabilities and composition takes 8th place in the standings, which is a failure for them.

Erik ten Hag's men are far from demonstrating quality football. Moreover, even victories over modest opponents are difficult for them. The Red Devils have 15 points and are already eight points behind the top four.

Interesting facts and match prediction

Manchester United have won 5 of their last 6 matches against Fulham. In addition, the Red Devils scored at least two goals in 5 of the last 6 matches against the London team.

“Manchester United” does not show a stable game and loses points against the middle peasants. There is every reason to bet that Fulham will not lose with odds of 1.82.

Odds: 1.82

