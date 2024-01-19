RU RU NG NG KE KE
Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Jason Collins
Freiburg vs Hoffenheim prediction
Freiburg Freiburg
Bundesliga Germany 20 jan 2024, 09:30 Freiburg - Hoffenheim
-
- : -
Germany, Freiburg, Europa-Park Stadion
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On January 20, in the context of the 18th round of the Bundesliga, Freiburg and Hoffenheim will have their encounter. The match forecast has been published on the pages of our resource.

Freiburg

After the first round, Freiburg is positioned seventh in the championship, with a reasonable gap of two points from the top 6. In their first match after the winter break, the team played to a goalless draw at home against Union Berlin, despite outperforming the opponent. Additionally, the club continues to compete in the Europa League, where they will face the French side, Lens. The primary objective in the league is clear: finishing in the top six.

Hoffenheim

The "blue-white" squad had to face Bayern Munich away immediately after the holidays, and they couldn't withstand the powerful force of the giants, suffering a 0-3 defeat. Overall, the club is accustomed to a lack of stability, having failed to secure victory in three consecutive matches, earning only one point during this period. Hoffenheim currently sits in eighth place in the league table, trailing by three points from the desired European competition qualification. When the team is in good spirits, it exhibits entertaining football and solid results.

Head-to-head history

The opponents have exchanged goals in 7 out of the last 8 encounters. In the first round, Freiburg managed to secure an away victory with a score of 2-1, despite a well-contested match with a total of 41 shots on goal between both teams.

Match prediction for Freiburg vs Hoffenheim

Due to the factor of their home arena, Freiburg is a slight favorite, with the odds on the hosts decreasing. Hoffenheim has suffered three consecutive away defeats, despite three victories and one draw before that. This will be a challenging battle between direct competitors, where each team will play for victory. A bet on both teams scoring appears attractive in this context.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
