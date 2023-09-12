Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the upcoming match of the fourth round of the German championship, Leipzig will host Augsburg. The meeting will take place on September 16, 2023. This match will bring together a competitor for the gold medals of the championship and a team that will have to fight for survival.

Leipzig

In the first match of the new season, the team suffered an unfortunate defeat from Bayer, which clearly plans to break into the ranks of title contenders this season.

This defeat is symbolic, since Leverkusen are Leipzig's direct competitors in this championship.

After three matches played, the team from the city of the same name has six points and fourth place in the standings. It is noteworthy that Leipzig scored 10 goals in these meetings and this is the second figure among all participants in the championship.

Augsburg

It is obvious that this modest team is not yet ready to fight even for a place in the middle of the standings. Their main goal is to maintain their place in the elite division of the German championship.

After three played rounds, Augsburg has two points and 12th place in the standings. Interestingly, the team has not yet won in the new season. She tied twice and lost once.

In three matches, Augsburg scored seven goals, while conceding nine times into their own goal.

Interesting Facts:

In the last six matches involving Leipzig, at least 2.5 goals were scored. In addition, Leipzig have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Match forecast

The hosts scored 10 goals in the first three matches. They scored in all matches of the new season without exception. At the same time, the guests conceded 9 goals in these matches, scoring 7 times in response.

Apparently, the match will be productive, especially from Leipzig. I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 3 for 1.62.