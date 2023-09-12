RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Forecast for the match Leipzig - Augsburg September 16, 2023

Forecast for the match Leipzig - Augsburg September 16, 2023

Forecast for the match Leipzig - Augsburg September 16, 2023
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Germany 16 sep 2023, 09:30 RB Leipzig - Augsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Augsburg Augsburg
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the upcoming match of the fourth round of the German championship, Leipzig will host Augsburg. The meeting will take place on September 16, 2023. This match will bring together a competitor for the gold medals of the championship and a team that will have to fight for survival.

Leipzig

In the first match of the new season, the team suffered an unfortunate defeat from Bayer, which clearly plans to break into the ranks of title contenders this season.

This defeat is symbolic, since Leverkusen are Leipzig's direct competitors in this championship.

After three matches played, the team from the city of the same name has six points and fourth place in the standings. It is noteworthy that Leipzig scored 10 goals in these meetings and this is the second figure among all participants in the championship.

Augsburg

It is obvious that this modest team is not yet ready to fight even for a place in the middle of the standings. Their main goal is to maintain their place in the elite division of the German championship.

After three played rounds, Augsburg has two points and 12th place in the standings. Interestingly, the team has not yet won in the new season. She tied twice and lost once.

In three matches, Augsburg scored seven goals, while conceding nine times into their own goal.

Interesting Facts:

In the last six matches involving Leipzig, at least 2.5 goals were scored. In addition, Leipzig have won 7 of their last 8 matches.

Match forecast

The hosts scored 10 goals in the first three matches. They scored in all matches of the new season without exception. At the same time, the guests conceded 9 goals in these matches, scoring 7 times in response.

Apparently, the match will be productive, especially from Leipzig. I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 3 for 1.62.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.62

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Malta Odds: 1.68 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Switzerland Odds: 1.9 Andorra Bet now MelBet
Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Austria Bet now 1xBet
Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.6 Ukraine Recommended 1xBet
European Championship Today, 14:45 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Romania Odds: 1.93 Kosovo Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:49 Juventus is interested in the midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Football news Today, 09:42 Bayern Munich is ready to let its coach train the national team without compensation Football news Today, 09:00 Manchester United is urgently looking for a player for a problematic position: there is a candidate Football news Today, 08:30 Klopp has made a final decision on working for the German national team Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe Football news Today, 07:44 Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:30 England coach unexpectedly praised Mudryk Football news Today, 07:00 Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Football news Today, 06:31 Messi named the best defender in the world Football news Today, 06:00 Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023